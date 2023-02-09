Sunny Deol’s 2001 action entertainer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had taken the nation by storm and received immense appreciation for its storyline and acting. The movie made huge money at the box office and critics were no less than awestruck by every actor’s performance in the movie. Now Gadar 2, the sequel is going to be presented to the audience 22 years later and the most recent news reports suggest that Manish Wadhwa will be playing the big bad villain this time.

Most of the cast of the film will remain the same as this is a sequel but the villain has been changed as Amrish Puri died four years after the film’s release in January 2005. Latest updates suggest that Manish Wadhwa, who was recently seen as one of the villains in Pathaan, will be playing the villainous role in the Gadar sequel.

The star cast of the sequel includes Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as leads, and the supporting cast includes Manish Wadhwa as the big baddie, Utkarsh Sharma, Dolly Bindra, Luv Sinha, Anil George, Mir Sarwar and more. Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh will be reprising their roles as Tara Singh, Sakeena and Charanjeet Singh in the sequel.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. The film is reportedly set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and Tara Singh will be heading to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet back.

While the first film was focused on Sakeena’s struggle, the second one will be about Tara’s son. However, the adrenaline-filled action sequences of the first film will be replicated and presented to the audience in a bigger and grander manner so that Gadar fans don’t go home disappointed. Recently an action sequence showing Sunny Deol fighting off a bunch of goons was leaked and went viral on social media. However, it has now been removed from the internet by the makers to not spoil the movie for people who are eagerly waiting for the sequel and anticipating being blown away by it.

