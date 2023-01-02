Manisha Koirala Opens Up on Ageism in Bollywood; Says, She Doesn’t Allow Trolls Get the Best of Her

Manisha Koirala is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. She is known as one of the most versatile actresses in showbiz with rich content-driven films she has worked in. The actress has indeed come a long way battling against all odds that came her way. Recently, the veteran actress opened up about the discrimination which happens in the industry with respect to age, especially with women.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked if there was a time when she felt discriminated against for her gender or age, the actress shared, “People do tend to discriminate. They do try to run you down. On social media, they say ‘Oh, you’re old and you’re this and that’. I think it is natural to grow with age and to have discrimination for that, is a narrow way of looking at life, that a heroine has to be young and pretty".

She further added, “When I read those comments, I feel it is a narrow-minded approach, but I also realize that I can’t be bothered. Look at other aspects of it. There are so many great roles being written for my age and I’m doing those. At 52 plus, I’m doing great projects. I feel that empowers me".

However, she clarifies that she herself hasn’t really missed out on a project because of that. She then went on to add, “I never had this mentality of victimhood. I’m not that kind of a person. Never did even during my cancer. Never did, never. It does not mean that I’m above hurt, humiliation and I don’t feel the pinch; but I just refuse to dwell in it".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manisha will next be seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’. She was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju.

