Diwali 2022: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Pink Saree Is a Complete Show-Stealer

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has set the internet ablaze with her hot and sultry photos. Recently, the Guilty actress was spotted at the Diwali bash of designer Manish Malhotra which was attended by several other B-town stars including Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar among others.

While Pictures and videos of several celebrities posing outside Malhotra’s house are already doing rounds on social media, what has sent social media in frenzy is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s jaw-dropping photos featuring her in a beautiful saree at the party. The actress shared photos of her sexy look on Instagram. She draped a stunning pastel pink sheer saree paired with a bright pink blingy sleeveless blouse with a deep plunging neckline while flaunting her toned body. She opted for subtle glam makeup in shades of pink and completed her look with minimal accessories. “Pink to make the boys wink," Akansha wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Many celebrity friends of the actress rallied to the comment section and showered praises on her look. Actress Bhumi Pednekar dropped fire emojis, while Krishna Shroff wrote, “Love these!" Sister Anushka Ranjan also commented, “NF vibes". Mohit Rai shared, “Boys are winking and then dying on the spot".

Fans also took to the comment section and showered love. “what the what!" one of the fans wrote. “Drop dead gorgeous", another social media user commented. “The colour of this dress is so incredible," a third comment read. “Honestly, you are truly a breathtaking and mesmerizing beauty!" another person shared.

On the work front, Akansha Ranjan made her debut in Bollywood with Netflix’s Guilty alongside Kiara Advani. She will be next seen in Monica O My Darling along with Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte.

Read all the Latest Movies News here