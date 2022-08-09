Manishajith Leaves Zee Tamil Show Kannathil Muthamittal

Actress Manishajith, who was playing the lead role in Zee Tamil show Kannathil Muthamittal, recently left the show. Kannathil Muthamittal is the remake of Hindi serial Tujhse Hai Raabta, which revolves around the relationship of a stepmother and daughter. Manishajith received good reviews for his acting but has left the serial abruptly. Her sudden exit from the show has shocked her fans.

Manishajith recently announced quitting the show in an Instagram post. However, she did not reveal any reason behind her decision to exit Kannathil Muthamittal.

Manishajith essayed the character of Adhira in this serial. Currently in Kannathil Muthamittal, Adhira’s wedding track is going on. In the middle of this track, Manishajith decided to quit the program. This exit is shocking for other reasons as well. Recently, the cast of Kannathil Muthamittal celebrated completing 100 episodes. Manishajith was present in that celebration party also. What happened in just a few days due to which the Alti actress left the show is not known yet.

Audiences are also criticising her decision to quit the show. A user commented on why Manishajith can’t complete even one serial properly. Another wrote that why makers cast Manishajith despite her habit of leaving programs midway.

It remains to be seen who will now be roped in as Manishajith’s replacement in Kannathil Muthamittal.

Kannathil Muthamittal narrates the story of Aadhira who lives with her parents Vennila and Madhiazhagan. Her mother dies due to an accident for which Madhiazhagan is imprisoned. Aadhira’s custody is granted to Madhiazhagan’s ex-wife Subathra. Aadhira feels that Subathra is responsible for all the unhappiness in her life. After sometime when Aadhira realises that Subathra is not responsible for her difficulties, their relationship improves. Kannathil Muthamittal is directed by VM Senthil Kumar.

Apart from Manishajith, Santhosh, Divya Padmini and Amu Ramachandran play the lead roles in the television series. Kannathil Muthamittal has been criticized by many for introducing no freshness in the storyline lifted from Tujhse Hai Raabta.

