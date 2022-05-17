Manit Joura Returns To Kundali Bhagya Months After Quitting It: 'Changes In Story Should Have Happened Earlier'

Television actor Manit Jaura has rejoined the popular show Kundali Bhagya months after quitting it. The actor, who used to play the role of Rishabh Luthra in the show, has now returned with a fresh twist in its plot. In a recent interview, Manit talked about his decision of coming back to Kundali Bhagya and mentioned that his character will now have ‘scope to perform’. Manit went on to say that even though he did not want to get back, he was convinced after he heard about the changes in the script.

“I didn’t want to get back to the show, but when I heard the script and the kind of changes that were made to the story, I couldn’t say no. In fact, I feel these changes in the story should have happened earlier. Had that been the case, I wouldn’t have quit. There’s a lot more to the story and my character has scope to perform, which is why I am a part of the show again," Manit told E-Times.

Expressing excitement about his new beginning in Kundali Bhagya, Manit further added, “While I am excited to be part of the show, I hope the audience too will be happy to see me. As an actor, I always make sure to give my hundred percent to every scene, even if it is a one-minute sequence in a show or a few seconds in a commercial. I always work and perform like it is my last work."

Manit Jaura quit Kundali Bhagya in November last year. Back then, the actor mentioned that his decision to quit the show was ‘impromptu’ and he did not think much about it. “I didn’t contemplate the decision but it was rather impromptu. In fact, I joined the show full-fledged after Prem Bandhan ended in June this year with a feeling that ki achha kuchh karenge. But over a while, I started feeling that I had given almost everything to the character," the actor said as was quoted by E-Times.

After leaving Kundali Bhagya, Manit Jaura was also seen in the initial episodes of Naagin 6 which stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead.

