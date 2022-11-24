Confirmed! Manjima Mohan, Gautham Karthik to Tie the Knot on Nov 28; First Photos to Be Out on...

Tamil actors Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The duo, who met three years ago and made their romance Instagram official last month, will get married in the presence of their family and loved ones on November 28.

The close-knit wedding festivities will take place in Chennai, shared the couple at a press conference. They also added that after their wedding, they will resume their work-in-progress films. So, who popped the question? It was Gautham, who went all filmy for the special moment. “I proposed first," he said at the press meet and added, “I only proposed to her and she took two days time. I was a little scared for those two days, but she said ok and accepted the proposal," reported ETimes.

Gautham Karthik also added that Manjima Mohan is the “right person" in is life. He was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “My dad always said that when you meet the right person, they make you a man, so Manjima is that person for me in life."

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan met for the first time for their 2019 film Devarattam. From co-stars to friends to lovers, they grew closer in a short span of time.

The couple, on October 31, announced their relationship officially on Instagram and shared pictures from what appears to be Gautham’s dreamy proposal. The actress posted heartwarming photos of themselves, where they look madly in love with each other, and wrote, “Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything."

Gautham Karthik also penned a touching note for his wife-to-be. An excerpt from his lengthy note read, “Manjima, our journey has been different for sure, lol. We started by always pranking each other, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn’t stand our arguments. But little did I know that you were creating a bond, a beautiful bond between us. I decided to name this bond as ‘friendship’ at first. But it was stronger than that…You kept growing it…I named it as ‘best-friends’. But it grew stronger than that too… You kept nurturing it daily… You grew it stronger and stronger day by day."

More details about the couple’s wedding have not been announced officially yet but as per a Pinkvilla report, they have sent handmade invitation cards to their close ones. As per the publication, the couple, at the press conference, shared that their wedding will be a one-day event with no reception or any other festivities. Also, they will release their first pictures as husband and wife at around 1 PM on November 28.

