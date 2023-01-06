Manju Warrier Reveals Ajith Kumar Taught Her How To Ride Jet Ski

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is all prepped for the release of his upcoming action thriller Thunivu. With its nail-biting trailer and the Chilla Chilla song wreaking havoc on social media, fans are looking forward to the film’s release. Besides Ajith, Thunivu also stars Malayalam actress Manju Warrier as the female lead. Recently, in an interview, the Asuran actress revealed some interesting details about Thunivu’s action sequences. She even highlighted the fact that Ajith taught her how to jet ski in the sea.

Thunivu has a range of action sequences featured in the film. Both Ajith and Manju have performed these stunts. Recounting Thunivu’s filming of the action scenes, the Malayalm beauty said that Ajith did not use anybody double for performing the stunts. Being an avid biker, the Vedalam actor possesses good biking skills. Hence, he was able to conduct high-octane action stunts on the water and mounted them on jet skis and boats with complete ease. He even taught Manju how to steer a jet ski and ride on it.

The actress shared, “Ajith acted 100 percent in Thunivu. There’s nothing he can’t drive. Since it was my first time, he taught me. We shot that scene in Bangkok. The scene has to be shot within the specified time… It was very thrilling." The Chathur Mukham actress further added that the entire jet skiing experience was recorded on her cellphone.

Ajith is known for performing action sequences all by himself,and even enjoying it. Earlier, he took an adventurous bike trip to Ladakh, accompanied by his Thunivu co-star Manju and a group of other friends. Pictures of the Tamil actor were widely circulated on various social media platforms back at that time. He previously went on a bike tour in a foreign destination of Russia as well.

Earlier, Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan also gave out another interesting revelation about Ajith. In a media interaction, she disclosed that the actor does not use a cell phone and it is his personal assistant who arranges meetings for him.

Helmed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Red Giant Movies, Thunivu is slated to hit the theatres on January 11, encountering an epic clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, which is up for release the following day on January 12.

