Manju Warrier Shares Photos From Bike Trip To Ladakh With Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier made the best of their free time and went on a bike ride to Ladakh. It is a known fact that Ajith Kumar is an avid bike rider and is often seen taking rides across India. The actress shared several photos on social media and called Ajith a “Superstar rider." In the photos, they posed with the other riders.

Manju Warrier captioned the photos, “Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider Ajith Kumar. AK Sir! Being an avid traveller, I’ve had the opportunity of travelling thousands of miles on four-wheelers. This is the first time I’m doing a tour on a two-wheeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers. And it was an honour to be introduced to Suprej Venkat and Sarfaraz Khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you, Sir! Lots of love! Thank you, Bineesh Chandra, for joining me!"

The photos have more than three lakh likes and are going viral on the web.



Not just Manju Warrier, but even executive producer Bineesh Chandra thanked Ajith Kumar and called him an inspiration. His note reads, “A Big Thank you Ajith Sir!!! Ajith Sir was always an inspiration for my passion for riding. I never thought I would get a chance to ride along with him! When we spoke about my passion for riding and travelling during the shoot in Hyderabad, he warmly invited me and Manju mam to join him on his biking tour through Ladakh and surrounding states. I was so excited!!!

“Even though I had heard about his humility and humbleness, he surprised us by immediately arranging the best and safest BMW jackets, shoes and helmets. I told him I would get a Himalayan bike for the tour. But he called and arranged a BMW bike!!! I realised how genuine his love and warmth are! Thanks for everything from the bottom of my heart Ajith Sir! And thank you Manju Mam for giving me a chance to meet him and ride with him! Thank you, Suprej from Adventure Riders India, for all your support!"

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in H vinoth’s Valimai. Next, he will be seen in his 61st film, which has Manju Warrier as the female lead. The cast was recently shooting in Vizag.

