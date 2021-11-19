Mankatha Fame Mahat Raghavendra All Set For Bollywood Debut With These Stars

Mankatha fame Mahat Raghavendra will soon start his Bollywood journey with director Satram Ramani’s film. In the film, written and produced by Mudassar Aziz, Sonakshi Sinha, and Huma Qureshi will also be seen playing the lead roles. Mahat will be seen playing one of the two male leads, besides Zaheer Iqbal in the film.

After completing 30 days of the shoot in London, elated Mahat Raghavendra, sharing his wonderful moments from the shoot, said, “I have seen Sonakshi and Huma’s work and they have done some great movies. They are big stars in Hindi cinema but never made me feel uncomfortable."

He added, “As I was very nervous but Mudassar and Satram made things very easy for me. They were supportive and working with Zaheer was super fun, he is like my brother."

In the end, he expressed that they were all more like a family now and truly a dream team.

Mahat also revealed how he got the part. “A few months ago, my friend Satish Sen, who was in Bollywood filmmaking, advised me that I try there. And following that, I auditioned for some films. Then I started focusing on the Tamil film industry.

“Unexpectedly, one day, the film crew sent me the whole screenplay and then Mudassar Aziz narrated the story to me at a zoom meeting."

When asked how he managed to speak Hindi, he gave all the credit to his wife Prachi Mishra for training him in the language.

Towards the end, he said, “The film emphasises a message for women. I have worked with a dream team that I had never imagined." He also thanked God for this wonderful experience. After completing the shoot in London, the actor is currently in Delhi shooting for the final schedule.

