Manoj Bajpayee Denies Being Approached For Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: 'False News' | Exclusive

It is no secret that Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated sequels now. The film, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, has generated quite the buzz since the first film in the franchise emerged as a massive hit. While fans eagerly wait for the film, rumour did the round earlier in the day claiming that Manoj Bajpayee has been approached for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

It was claimed that he is being approached for the role of a police officer. However, when News18 Showsha reached out to him, Manoj denied the claims. “No truth! False news! That’s all I can say!" he said.

Earlier this summer, Manoj had praised Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2’s box office success. Speaking with Delhi Times, the actor said that these movies should be a lesson for Bollywood. “They are unapologetic, they are passionate, and every shot they take as if they are taking the best shot in the world…They shoot a film as they have envisioned it, they don’t dumb it down for the audience because they hold their audience in the highest regard and their passion is supreme. If you see Pushpa or RRR or KGF, the making of it – it is immaculate. Each and every frame is actually shot in a manner as if it were a life and death situation. This is what we lack," he said at the time.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 will bring back Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika as Srivalli. The new film is said to be revolving around the enmity between Pushpa and Fahadh’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. While he was seen in the first film, it is said that he will get more prominence in the sequel. The makers were supposed to kick start shoot immediately after the release of Pushpa but the makers decided to rework on the script to elevate the experience for fans.

