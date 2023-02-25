Manoj Bajpayee Gets Nostalgic As He Visits His Ancestral Home in Bihar, Says 'Yaha Mera Sara Bachpan...'

Manoj Bajpayee, who is one of the most popular actors, recently visited his hometown in Belwa Bahuari, Bihar. While talking about his new movie Gulmohar, he reminisced about the good old days in his ancestral house. In a new video, the actor took fans on a tour of his home. The 53-year-old stated that in order to find work and earn money we leave our ancestral homes at some point. He added that it is extremely nostalgic to return to his roots.

The actor revealed that as a child, he would steal “barfi" from his mother's cabinet. While giving a tour, he explained what has been partially restored and what has remained as it was. He is also seen performing puja at his ancestral home. Towards the end, the actor also spoke about his upcoming film, and said, “There is something for everyone in Gulmohar. It will make you choke and it will make you smile”. The actor visited his house for the first time without his mother. The actor’s mother Geeta Devi passed away in December 2022.

Earlier, while talking to News18, Manoj Bajpayee revealed, “Gulmohar is a family film with a difference and it’s unlike anything we’ve watched earlier. We’re hopeful that each and everyone watching it will enjoy it. It has been appreciated and praised by everyone who has watched it so far." When asked about working with Sharmila Tagore he said, “Whatever I say about Sharmila ji will be less. She’s one of the most graceful and independent women I know."

Gulmohar also stars Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar and Simran in pivotal roles. The film will see Sharmila Tagore's return to the cinema after a 12-year gap. The project is bankrolled by Star Studios in collaboration with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. Gulmohar, directed by Rahul Chittella and written by Rahul Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.

