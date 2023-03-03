Manoj Bajpayee is back to impress everyone with his acting skills in his latest OTT film Gulmohar that also stars the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. The actor, who recently bagged the News18 Showsha Reel Awards for Best Actor Popular Choice Web Series, shared his thoughts on the nepotism debate and deemed the whole thing as a pointless tirade. The Family Man actor also revealed what could be the actual problem behind the whole thing.

While speaking with the news agency ANI, Manoj Bajpayee shared, “Nepotism ye bhaut bekaar ki behes hai (Nepotism is a pointless debate in the Indian film industry)… Most of the time, it has to do with the connections and relationships that one creates. If you feel at ease around someone, you want to work with them more. Agar woh meri jagah kisi tayaji ke ladke ko lene jaa rahe hai film me toh le… uska paisa hai jo karna chahta hai kare (If someone wants to cast his relative in the film instead of me, then let it be. After all, it’s their decision, they can do what they want)."

Further elaborating on his point, the Aligarh actor explained, “The main problem lies in film exhibitions. Exhibitors often discriminate. Jab usko 100 screens de rahe toh kam se kam mujhe 25 toh do..usi ko dedoge toh mera kya? Jo jitna powerful hota hai woh apna power ka wheel utna ghumata rehta hai (When you are giving him 100 screens, give at least 25 to me. Will you give all to him? The more one is powerful, the more one wants to assert)."

Meanwhile, Gulmohar is directed by Rahul Chittella and written by Rahul Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee, Gulmohar is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides Gulmohar, Manoj Bajpayee has a slew of projects lined up ahead of him. The actor will feature in the courtroom drama Bandaa, three other web series titled Soup, Joram and Dispatch respectively and the much-awaited third season of The Family Man helmed by Raj and DK.

