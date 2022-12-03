Manoj Bajpayee Meditates At Shree Mahalakshmi Ambabai Temple In Kolhapur

You cannot claim to be a fan of the Hindi film industry if you have not heard about Manoj Bajpayee. One of the acting stalwarts, Manoj Bajpayee has proved his acting mettle in a host of films. The actor recently dominated headlines when he attended Vriksha Prasad Yojna in Kolhapur Shree Mahalakshmi Ambabai Temple. He also devoted some of his time there doing meditation. This temple is located in the Kolhapur city of Maharashtra on the banks of the Panchganga river, about 156 miles south of Pune. Actor Sayaji Shinde also attended this ceremony with Manoj. A video of this ceremony was shared on Youtube by ETV Bharat Maharashtra.

Apart from this incident, Manoj hogged limelight with his special appearance in the music video Kudi Meri, directed by Ganesh Acharya. He reprised his role of Bhiku Mhatre from the film Satya in this song. Yash Narvekar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Lijo George rendered this song. Kumaar had penned the lyrics, which were set to foot tapping music by Lijo George - Dj Chetas. The song received mixed reviews with many loving the new version and Dhvani’s performance. A user wrote, “Dhvani didi is really looking like ‘Sapne ne milti hai kudi’, what a look, she matches perfectly with the song…lots of love to the Hitz Music Team & Dhavni Didi….."

On the other hand, others were left disappointed and fondly remembered the old version — titled Sapne Mein Milti Hai — of this new song. Gulzar had penned the lyrics for the original version. One user wrote that the old version was much better with soulful vocals of legendary singers, Suresh Wadkar and Asha Bhosle.

Manoj Vajpayee is also in news for his upcoming movie Joram directed by Devashish Makhija. Before this film, Devashish has directed Manoj Vajpayee in projects like short film Taandav or the dark drama Bhonsle. Joram was selected at India’s Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) strand.

Produced by Zee Studios, Joram’s release date is yet to be announced.

