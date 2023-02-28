Manoj Bajpayee Recalls The Time He Lived In a Mumbai Chawl With Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vijay Krishna Acharya

Manoj Bajpayee has completed almost 30 years in the entertainment industry. His versatile acting and his choice of roles in movies have fetched him many accolades. The actor has delivered back-to-back hits and his exemplary work has earned him three National Awards and a Padma Shri. The actor marked his debut in Bollywood with Droh Kaal (1994). However, it was Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya (1998) that gave him his big break. His character as Bhiku Mhatre put him on the map as a stellar performer. Now, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about his “frustration of not getting work" and living with Bollywood aspirants including Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vijay Krishna Acharya in a chawl in Mumbai.

Manoj Bajpayee came to Mumbai from Delhi with fellow actors, writers and directors. In an interview with Mashable the actor shared, “There was frustration that you are not getting work when you know your job.” He further said, “Other than that, it was great that all the friends used to meet often, sit together, read, and practise.” He talked about living in a chawl. He said, “My whole day was busy. (I used to live) in a chawl with two people, after I came back after six months, I saw that at least 10 people were sleeping there. Tigmanshu Dhulia was one of them. Victor (Vijay Krishna Acharya) who had made Dhoom had also spent most of his time there."

Prior to bagging his role in Satya, Manoj Bajpayee played a small role in Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen (1994) in which Tigmanshu Dhulia was the casting director. He continued his acting by featuring in serials like Kalakaar, Imtihaan and Swabhimaan. In the interview, he also revealed that the success of Satya did not immediately result in good work. Even after the film was a hit, he did not work for eight months. He bought his first car, a few months after Satya's release and his first house six years later.

Manoj Bajpayee won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor as well as Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his work in movie Satya. Later, Manoj and Tigmanshu collaborated with Anurag Kashyap in Gangs Of Wasseypur in 2012. The actor is known for his work in Aks (2001), Special 26 (2013), Aligarh (2016) and Bhonsle (2019)- which earned him his second National Film Award for Best Actor. He also won a Special Jury National Award for Pinjar.

He is also known for playing the role of a spy named Srikant Tiwari in web series The Family Man. He is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Gulmohar, which will also star yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore.

