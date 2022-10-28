Manoj Bajpayee Says Gali Guleiyan's OTT Release 'Has Been a Fight'; Here's Why

The award-winning, critically acclaimed Gali Guleiyan was an official selection in over 20 film festivals worldwide and premiered at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival in 2017. It was released in India in 2018 but struggled to get released on an OTT platform. After four years, the film finally released on Amazon Prime Video today.

Elated with its web release, Bajapayee says, “The film has travelled the world through national and international film festivals and won many accolades. First I wanted the film to be made available to the audience of my country, but getting this done has been a fight, and it has finally come to fruition. I can’t tell you how thrilled and excited I am to share this with all of you, and I hope you will also love this film."

Apart from Bajpayee, the Deepesh Jain directorial also stars Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami and debutant Om Singh. It is a psychological drama about a man trapped within the city walls and his own mind and attempts to break free to find a human connection.

But playing the character took an emotional toll on Bajpayee. Talking about it, he shares, “This film truly falls into the noir genre and encompasses all the aspects of mental health too. Not only it challenged me as an actor but also made me understand the mind of a person who is going through a deep wounded mental trauma. It’s easier said than done when it comes to performing characters like this. As an actor, you should be ready to be bruised deeply once the film shoot is over."

Gali Guleiyan was made on a tight budget and to ensure this film takes shape, Bajpayee cut his fees down to one-fourth. He also went on to personally interact with distributors to give it a wider visibility. “This film has been very close to my heart and I felt responsible for it. From talking to exhibitors and distributors to taking it to all the major film festivals and fighting for its release on OTT, I was there for the team every step of the way and wherever my involvement was needed," he recalls.

