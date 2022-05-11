Manoj Bajpayee Says People Nowadays Are 'Stuck On Box Office Collections': 'Koi Baat Nahi Karta Ki Film..'

Needless to say, with every passing day, the Indian film industry is growing bigger and impressing overseas audiences. After all, it doesn’t happen daily that movies across the globe do the business of Rs 1,000 crores at the global level. And we aren’t only talking about the Hindi cinema. With regional films releasing on a pan-India basis, they are enjoying popularity like never before. Now addressing the same in a candid conversation with TV host Puja Talwar, Manoj Bajpayee said that presently conversation has been revolving around box office collections and numbers. The actor added that nowadays, people are not willing to talk about the content and performances in the movies, and everyone is stuck with the numbers.

The Family Man actor was talking in presence of actor Vijay Varma, who seemed to be agreeing with Bajpayee. Opening up about the craze around box office numbers during the conversation, he said,"Koi baat hi nahi karraha hai ki film kaisi hai? Koi baat karne ko raazi nahi hai performances kaisi hain. Baki departments ki kya contribution hai? (No one wants to talk about the film or the performances or contribution of other departments)." He continued by adding that people are “stuck on the collections" made by the film, rather than talking about something else. Bajpayee said, “Kya hai na hum sab Rs. 1000 crore aur Rs. 300 crore aur Rs. 400 crore mein phasein huye hain. Yeh jhagda kayi saalon se chal raha hai aur mujhe lagta hai ki yeh khatam hone wala hai nahi (We are all stuck on collections of Rs. 1000 crore, Rs. 400 crores, and Rs. 300 crore. This debate has been going on for a long time and I don’t think it will end)."

This comes after several big-budgeted films released in the last few months, minted hefty money at the box office, like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2 crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark, while Vivek Agnihotri’s small budget film The Kashmir Files crossed 250 crore mark. Bajpayee also said, “Now critics are saying, “Why don’t you make films like them? Why is your film not working?" It’s been asked to those in the mainstream."

The actor added that the mainstream actors are being put in the “witness box by their own mainstream critics." Talking about himself, Bajpayee said that he isn’t “part of that world," as for actors like him, it was “tough" to get their movies released in theatres before, and now it is even “tougher" because of the 1000 crore movies.

Talking about the OTT platforms, Bajpayee called it a “boon" for actors like him and other talents and faculties. He said that “it’s heartwarming"to witness all of them “busy and consumed by OTT."

On the professional front, the actor has several projects in the pipeline including Rahul Chittella’s directorial Gulmohar. The film also stars Sharmila Tagore. Apart from them, the film also features Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, and Simran Rishi Bagga.

