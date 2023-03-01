Actor Manoj Bajpayee has the internet bowing down to him after his sweet gesture toward veteran actress Tanuja. The veteran actress joined several stars at the screening of Gulmohar in Mumbai. The movie starred Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore as the lead. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Manoj was seen falling on Tanuja’s feet and taking her blessings.

He then helped her wade through the crowd after the screening. Sharmila’s sister Saba Ali Khan was also seen in the frame, talking with Manoj. Several fans took to the comments section and showered Manoj with praises. “Love Manoj sir, so humble and respectful," a comment read. “Wonderful, good to see these types of gestures," a second comment. Many dropped a series of heart emojis as well.

Gulmohar will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3. Directed by Rahul Chittella and written by Rahul Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee, the movie revolves around the Batra family, their family dynamics, and all things in between. It’s a beautiful and absorbing story for all ages to watch. Gulmohar will see the luminous and graceful Sharmila Tagore return to cinema after 12 years, with acting powerhouses of Simran and Suraj Sharma too.

Speaking with News18.com about working with Sharmila, Manoj said, “Whatever I say about Sharmila ji will be less. She’s one of the most graceful and independent women I know. The manner with which she carries herself before the camera and the manner with which she shows interest in every cast and crew member and the entire process [of filmmaking] is quite enlightening for me." Elated to be in her good books, he adds, “I feel very lucky that she loves me. She expressed some good words about me after we had wrapped up the shoot. It was a privilege to be in the company of Sharmila Tagore."

