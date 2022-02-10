Manoj Bajpayee’s Mother-in-Law Shakeela Raza Passes Away, Actor Rushes to Delhi

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Shakeela Raza passed away on Thursday at a Delhi hospital, after battling cancer for 12 years. Bajpayee’s wife Shabana Bajpayee had lost her father last year. As soon as he heard the news, the actor rushed to Delhi from his shoot location. This is the third death in his family as Bajpayee’s father RK Bajpayee had passed away last year. He was 83.

According to media reports, Shakeela Raza’s health deteriorated following which she was hospitalised in Delhi’s Max hospital.

Last year, the award-winning actor made waves with the second season of his hit OTT series The Family Man 2. The actor has been part of several other OTT projects, including Dial 100 and Silence on ZEE5 and Netflix anthology Ray. He will next be seen in the film Despatch.

Advertisement

Earlier in an interview with News18.com, the marvellous actor had described Rajnieeti as the film that was a turning point in his career. “I have gone through a time when media right in front of me turned away their cameras. I never took that seriously as I knew it was a matter of one film and one role. And that has happened because of Rajneeti. Rajneeti has gotten me back, and it re-established Manoj Bajpayee," he had told us.

He has a jam-packed schedule till June next year as he is working on several projects right now. The Aligarh act

Manoj Bajpayee had taken to Twitter after his father’s death to thank everyone for their condolence messages. His Tweet read, “Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.