Manoj Pahwa: Was Bored and Disappointed With Comic Roles, Naseeruddin Shah Kept Me Motivated and Alive

Manoj Pahwa has been entertaining the audience with his acting skills for a long time now. Whether it was Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Khajoor Pe Atke or Dil Dhadakne Do, the actor never failed to impress his fans with his top-notch performance. However, in a recent interview with News18.com, Manoj Pahwa revealed one movie which brought a turning point in his career - Mulk. Released in 2018, Mulk was a courtroom drama in which he played the role of Bilal Mohammed, a man who was accused of being involved in his son’s terrorist activities. The actor told News18.com the film was one of the firsts in which he was not signed just for the comic relief. He also thanked the director of the movie, Anubhav Sinha for taking a risk despite everyone asking him not to cast Manoj Pahwa in a serious role.

“I was doing comedy roles and my image was restricted to that only. People did not want to take risks with me. They used to consider me as a happy-go-lucky, over-weight, pleasant-looking father. There was a time when I used to think if I’ll get other roles or not or will my career continue like this only. But slowly, I started getting other scripts. It started with Mulk by Anubhav Sinha. I am thankful to him that he took a risk with me. Several people told him that ‘Manoj Pahwa is a good actor, but he is a comedian and the role you offered is very serious,’ ‘People smile when he is on screen’. It was difficult for him (Anubhav Sinha) also," Pahwa shared.

“After Mulk, people’s perspective changed, they started to offer me crucial roles too," the actor added.

Talking about being typecast in comic roles, Pahwa explained how he was ‘bored and disappointed’ at a time in his career because of the similar roles being offered. He revealed how Naseeruddin Shah helped him during his low and kept him ‘motivated and alive’. The actor mentioned how Naseeruddin Shah advised him to join theatre groups in order to keep himself ‘refreshed’. It was Naseeruddin’s support and advice which brought positivity to his life.

“After a time I was bored with such (comic) roles and then I met Naseeruddin Shah at a party. I told him that I am working and earning well, but I am not enjoying it. He told me that as an actor it is important to do theatre to keep yourself refreshed. He supported me a lot. He connected me with his group. He gave me roles in certain plays. I also performed Toba Tek Singh by Manto. It helped me bring back my confidence. I realised that I can also do different and good roles. When you think positively, positive things happen to you," the actor said.

“Naseeruddin Sahab’s theatre kept me motivated. He helped me at a time when I needed help the most. His theatre motivated me and kept me alive," he added.

During the interview, Pahwa also talked about his upcoming show Home Shanti which also stars Supriya Pathak in the lead. The show revolves around a Dehradun family and its dream to build their own home. On being asked if a show like this will be able to survive at a time when more of crime, sex, violence-related content is being appreciated on OTT, Manoj Pahwa said, “It will definitely survive, rather it will outshine. Other shows have their own audience but ultimately, it’s like if you go to a restaurant you cannot endlessly eat Chinese food. After a point, you will crave homemade food".

He further explained why more shows like Home Shanti are needed and said, “Such shows are needed and that’s why I did it. There are too shows with many gangsters, sex, abuse, and violence (related content) and that’s why I think such shows (Home Shanti) are needed which people can watch with their families, with which they can connect. It’s necessary to have content like this."

