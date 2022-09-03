Manoj Palodan's Malayalam Film Signature Gets A ‘U’ Certificate

After marking his directorial debut with the comedy-drama film Ithu Thaanda Police, Manoj Palodan is all set to make a comeback in the Malayalam film industry after six years with his next, titled Signature. The director has announced that his upcoming film received a ‘U’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He broke the news about Signature’s censor certificate by unveiling a new poster of the film on Instagram.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Helmed by Manoj Palodan, the cast of Signature includes Tiny Tom, Karthik Ramakrishnan, Alphy Panjikaran, Balachandran Chullikkadu, Chembil Ashokan and Shaju Sridhar, among others, in prominent roles. In addition to them, thirty tribals will also feature in the upcoming film. Signature is produced by Libin Paul Akara, Jessie George and Arun Varghese Thattil under the banner of Sanjose Creations. The screenplay of this Manoj Palodan directorial is written by Babu Thattil CMI while its music is scored by Sumesh Parameshwar.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The plot of the film revolves around love, revenge and life in the tribal taluka of Attappadi, Kerala. It has been entirely shot in the jungles of Attappadi. The Malayalam film will also feature the National Award-winning folksinger Nanjiyamma, who caught the audiences’ attention after working as a playback singer in the 2020 film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Signature is scheduled to hit the big screen in October this year.

Advertisement

Manoj Palodan rose to fame after he directed the 2016 film Ithu Thaanda Police. The comedy-drama starred Asif Ali, Abhirami, Janani Iyer, Sajitha Madathil and Sruthi Lakshmi in key roles. The film’s plot revolved around the life of a male police officer, who works as a driver for eleven female police officers. Its story was inspired by the first women’s police station in Asia, which was inaugurated in Kozhikode back in 1973. Ithu Thaanda Police was produced and distributed by Elu films.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here