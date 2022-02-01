Home » News » Movies » Manoj Tiwari Birthday: Bhojpuri Star’s Participation in Bigg Boss is Often Remembered

Manoj Tiwari Birthday: Bhojpuri Star’s Participation in Bigg Boss is Often Remembered

Manoj Tiwari participated in season 4 of Bigg Boss and his fight with Dolly Bindra remained highlight of the season.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: February 01, 2022, 11:29 IST

Born and brought up in a remote village in the Kaimur district of Bihar, Manoj Tiwari has made a name for himself as a singer and actor in Bhojpuri film industry. A self-made man, Tiwari, rose to fame with numerous Bhojpuri hit songs including Rinkiya Ke Papa, and International Litti Chokha. However, he became a politician later in his career and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also participated in the fourth season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss on Colors TV.

The actor turned politician celebrates his 51st birthday today. Let’s revisit some memories of when he appeared on BiggBoss season 4.

Manoj Tiwari appeared on Bigg Boss season 4 in 2010, as a contestant. In this season, there were many other celebrities like Vikas, Shweta Tiwari, famous wrestler the great Khali aka Dalip Singh Rana and Dolly Bindra among others. The season was one of the most controversial seasons in the show’s history because of many fights between the contestants but the one that is most remembered was between Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari.

In one episode, while Dolly Bindra had already prepared the breakfast for Bigg Boss house inmates, Manoj Tiwari insisted on having an omelette. Hearing that, Dolly got irritated and shouted at him. Responding to Dolly Manoj said that ‘Nobody’s father owns this kitchen’. Dolly shouted and said, “Baap Pe Mat Jaana." This reply of Dolly Bindra has become quite famous since then and often resurfaces on social media.

Bigg Boss 4 is often remembered by viewers for the regular fight of Dolly Bindra with others and specifically with Manoj Tiwari.

Manoj Tiwari made his acting debut with the 2004 Bhojpuri film Sasura Bada Paisawala. The movie turned out to be a success and he has since acted in many Bhojpuri hit films. BiggBoss is not the only reality show in which he participated. In his career he has hosted several shows, including DD National’s show Bharat Ki Shaan: Singing Star Season 2 and Sur Sangram Season 1 and 2.

