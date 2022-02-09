Manoj Tiwari Finds Kangana Ranaut's Behaviour Towards Maha Govt 'Harsh'; Says Criticise But Be Respectful

Manoj Tiwari has shared his views on Kangana Ranaut and her fiery way of criticising people. Kangana does not mince her words when it comes to talking about her opponents and nepotism in Bollywood. Kangana’s unfiltered social media posts even led to her ban on Twitter last year.

While she receives praises from her fans for being unabashed, Manoj Tiwari recently said that she should be ‘courteous’ when she’s sharing her views. Talking about Kangana in the recent episode of Unfiltered By Samdish, Tiwari said, “One should not keep one’s opinion so loud that it hits someone directly. An artist also has some responsibility."

The Bhojpuri actor added, “I understood when she spoke after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and I guess, the Maharashtra state government was also slightly harsh on her. That, too, wasn’t right. But you should stay courteous. You must put forth your views, but it is not in our country’s culture to name someone with disrespect."

“You can say what you feel, but you should be respectful. Everyone should respect a person who holds the post of chief minister. People also say such things about our Prime Minister and I want to tell them that one must respect those who hold major positions in our country. Criticise by all means, but with respect."

The actor-politician was referring to Kangana’s remarks against the Maharashtra government. In 2020, the actress had likened Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the city police. During the battle of words, Mumbai’s civic authorities demolished portions of her office. Kangana called out Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for “misusing power" and said that her voice will not be suppressed.

Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii. The actress played the role of late political leader J Jayalalithaa. Kangana has a couple of movies in the pipeline. These include Dhaakad and Tejas. She will also be seen as the host of Lock Upp, a reality show.

