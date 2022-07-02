Mansoor Ali Khan's Rehearsal Video Goes Viral

Mansoor Ali Khan, the leading villain in the Tamil film industry, especially in the 90s, is once again making headlines. Well, this time, not for his villain looks or deeds on screen. So what is it about? It is a dance video. The actor is grooving to the peppy beats here. And, fans are in complete awe of him.

The clip opens with Mansoor Ali Khan and his team rehearsing. It is safe to say that they are having a fun time. The video, which was shared on Twitter, has collected more than 2k views so far. The caption read, “Actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s Kalakkal dance rehearsal."

Advertisement

Mansoor Ali Khan is known for his jaw-dropping dance moves. He is known for his performance in songs like Atama Therotama, Chakku Chakku Vattikuchi, and Gabi Thani Podattuma. The craze is so much that his song Chakku Chakku Vattikuchi played in one of the scenes in the recently release film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is quite fond of Mansoor Ali Khan, had said, “I like his attitude very much. Whenever I see him, I feel like writing something for him. I had decided to cast him in the main role in the film Kaithi."

Talking about the latest flick of Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram has created a lot of buzz among fans. Earning more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office and is still continuing its rampage at the ticket counters. With this, Kamal Haasan made a comeback on the big screen with his kick-ass performance.

Advertisement

The wait is over for those who wanted to watch Kamal Haasan’s latest release in the comfort of their own home. How you ask? Disney+Hotstar on Wednesday confirmed the date of Vikram’s streaming on the OTT platform. It will available from July 8 onwards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.