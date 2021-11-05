Manushi Chhillar Responds to Fan's Post with Her Image on Firecracker Box

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s Diwali wish for her fans came with a thoughtful note. The actress reshared a post featuring her picture on a box of firecrackers on Instagram Stories. Along with the picture, the fan account wrote, “Iss Diwali Manushi aapke naam (This Diwali is dedicated to you Manushi).

To this, Manushi replied with a thoughtful answer. In the note, Manushi thanked the fan page for the gesture and wrote, “Thank you. This is really humbling but have a safe and clean Diwali." Further, she asked her fan to celebrate pollution-free Diwali with the thought of betterment of the environment in mind. She wrote, “Let’s keep everyday pollution-free. We all know it’s the need of the hour."

Previously, on several occasions, Manushi has been seen raising her voice for the betterment of the environment.

Manushi will make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial Prithviraj. She will portray the role of Sanyogita in the film. The film is based on the story of 11th-century king Prithviraj Chauhan, whose role will be played by Akshay Kumar.

The historical film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and is set to hit the silver screens next year on January 21.

The former Miss World had earlier stated that the release of the movie was delayed owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

