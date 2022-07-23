Manushi Chhillar To Be A Part Of Tehran Opposite John Abraham

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has signed her third film and she is “ecstatic". Manushi made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and her acting was praised by many. Now, she will be seen opposite John Abraham in Tehran, which will be directed by Arun Gopalan.

While talking to the media, Manushi Chhillar said, “I am thrilled to have signed my third film and it’s amazing that I have been noticed because of my work in my debut film in which I really put in my everything. I personally love this genre of films that are inspired by true events and I hope to do my best in Tehran. I have to thank my producer Dinesh Vijan for his trust in me and for making me a part of this incredible project."

“I’m really looking forward to working with John Abraham and creatively collaborating with him in Tehran. I thank my director Arun Gopalan for believing that I can be a part of his vision," added Manushi.

Manushi Chhillar , who Miss World in 2017, added that she hope that audience will love her in this film.

Tehran is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films.

Meanwhile, John Abraham is currently busy with the promotional campaign of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri. The film will release on July 29. It also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in lead. The movie is a sequel to Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in lead. Ritesh Deshmukh was also part of the film.

