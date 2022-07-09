Manushi Chhillar to Work in an Action Film Next Alongside More New Faces? Read Details

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar made her debut in Bollywood with Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. Unfortunately, the film did not work in her favour and failed at the box office. Manushi played Princess Sanyogita in the film. And, now, there are reports stating, that Manushi has signed her third project. The film is considered to be a big budget movie and is going to be shot in Europe. The genre is said to be action-comedy.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Manushi will be seen in an all-new avatar in this action entertainer. She mesmerized everyone with her screen presence in Samrat Prithviraj in which she played the role of the gorgeous Indian Princess, Sanyogita. Now, she will train hard to impress everyone with her action avatar in this project. It is an ambitious project and the makers wanted to cast a new face with a great on-screen personality. Manushi fit the bill to a T. This will be the third film in her filmography.”

Advertisement

Her second film is The Great India Family opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie is going to be based on a dysfunctional family. It promises comedy and entertainment. There is no official confirmation regarding both her films as of now.

Do you think Manushi will be able to impress the audience after Samrat Prithviraj?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.