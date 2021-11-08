Manushi Chillar is Busy 'Baywatching' in Maldives, Seen it Yet?

If you are the one to think winter is here, you may change your mind after looking at Manushi Chillar’s vacay diaries. Summer is far from over for the former Miss World, who is busy living it up in Maldives. Given celebrities from Bollywood have completed at least one tour of the favourite holiday spot, Manushi has arrived late, which is still better than never. Surrounded by a picturesque view, sand and the sea, Manushi decided to go ‘baywatching’. She picked up the most stunning red coloured swimsuit and had her ultimate ‘baywatch’ moment by the beach.

The pageant queen chose to go all glam with her not-so-basic swimsuit. Latest off the shelf from a resort-wear label, the outfit featured cutouts on each side and a high-cut leg to make her pins look even longer. Further it had a square neckline and barely-there straps around the neck. The standout look was completed with tinted sunglasses, open wavy locks and no make-up.

Here is a picture-perfect frame where Manushi takes a quiet stroll by the beach. The black and white photograph shows the model walking barefoot with waves hitting the shore on one side.

Manushi has apparently been a fan of red bikinis and even had one not-so-lazy moment in a resort in China, leaving fans awestruck.

Also, in case you are heading for a swim anytime soon, take cues for your pool outfit from Manushi’s wardrobe:

Manushi will make her debut in Bollywood soon with the historical film, Prithviraj. She will portray Sanyogita in the film co-starring Akshay Kumar. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film is helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Prithviraj is set to release on January 21, 2022, in theatres and will be followed by an OTT release on Amazon Prime.

