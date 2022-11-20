Manushi Chillar Risks Wardrobe Malfunction In Bold Plunging Outfit, Gets Brutally Trolled, Watch

Miss World 2017 winner and Samrat Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar was among the many stars who attended the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. For the special night, Manushi pushed herself out of her comfort zone and slipped into an experimental outfit.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Manushi was seen dressed in a bright yellow plunging dress that featured a high-low hemline. The dress featured a cream-coloured train with a big bow on the top. Manushi completed the look with a chunky choker and left her hair loose.

While the outfit definitely pushed Manushi to try something new and even risk a possible oops moment, the internet was not impressed. Several social media users trolled the actress for her dress. “There is no sense of design..it seems like bed sheet behind her dress..kindly dont attach again this one," a special media user said.

“Ma’am apki dress me ghr ka parda atak gya .nikalna bhul gyi Ap," another user trolled her. “Competition bhi urfi se, troll bhi ussi ko krte hai and banna bhi uske jaisa he hai sbko," a user said. “She is looking so uncomfortable…then what force them to wear such cloth," a social media user noted.

On the work front, Manushi Chhillar made her acting debut and starred in Chandra Prakash Dwivedi’s Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar in a lead role. The film received mixed reviews from fans and viewers. However, the film failed to kick up a storm at the box office.

Manushi will next be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s The Great Indian Family. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal and Yashpal Sharma in lead roles. The movie is expected to release in 2023.

