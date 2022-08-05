Marathi Actor Aadesh Bandekar Warns Devotees About Siddhivinayak Darshan Online Scam

Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple is considered one of the holiest sites in Maharashtra. It attracts devotees from all corners of the state and even from other parts of the country. Long queues in front of the temple since dawn are a common sight. However, an online scam over the darshan at the Siddhivinayak Temple is being orchestrated by a few conmen in the last few days.

The temple administration has taken notice of this and warned the devotees not to believe in the fake Whatsapp message being circulated about the temple.

A fake Whatsapp message has been circulating since the last few days claiming to arrange a hassle free darshan at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple, for a fee. The message asks the devotees to contact on a given number. Now, actor Aadesh Bandekar, who is also president of Siddhivinayak Ganpati Mandir Trust, has warned the visitors to the temple not to believe the claims made in the fake message. He said that the number given in the message is not associated with the temple.

Advertisement

“As soon as the temple administration noticed this message doing

the rounds on social media, we decided to take certain legal steps. You should

not follow any such message to avoid any fraud. If such things come to your

notice, immediately contact the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Administration. File

a complaint about this. You can come directly to the Siddhivinayak temple and

have darshan of Lord Ganesha," said Bandekar in his video message.

Advertisement

The temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha is located in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area and is one of the richest temples in the country. Aadesh Bandekar has been the Chairman of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple trust since July 2017.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here