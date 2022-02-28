Marathi Actor Abhidnya Bhave’s Husband Mehul Pai Diagnosed With Cancer

TV Actor Abhidnya Bhave’s husband Mehul Pai was recently diagnosed with cancer. Mehul had shared this news on social media. He also shared some snaps from the hospital with his wife.

Mehul shared the snaps writing in the caption that he has met quite a few bad people in his life but cancer is the biggest of them. Abhidnya and Mehul’s friends from the Marathi industry wished him a speedy recovery.

Actor Mayuri Deshmukh wrote that rockstar, with the right person behind you, victory will be all yours. Mayuri wished Mehul all love and power for his recovery.

Rutuja Bagwe wrote, “More power to you fighter, take care." Akshaya Deodhar also wished Mehul a speedy recovery.

Abhidnya chose not to talk about Mehul’s health problem officially but she keeps sharing posts wishing him a speedy recovery. In this post, Abhidnya wrote that marriage was not about only materialistic things like fancy dress, expensive jewellery, perfect pictures etc. She further wrote that marriage was also about fulfilling vows when the couple faces hardships in life.

She said that life can show its most uncomfortable and unfiltered side. According to her, one should have the courage to accept that side too with a smile. Abhidnya added that feeling scared inside for someone but yet having the courage to fight alone is love.

Abhidnya attached two snaps with this post. In the first snap, she can be seen holding Mehul’s hand. Mehul is seen with his hand bandaged in this one. The couple poses with a smile in the second photo.

Abhidnya and Mehul had tied the knot last year. The two had known each other for a period of 15 years. The friendship blossomed into love and the couple tied the knot on January 6 in a low key ceremony last year.

On the work front, Abhidnya has been seen in projects like the film Sur Sapata, serial Tula Pahate Re, Khulata Kali Khulena and others. Mehul owns an event management company.

