Marathi Actor Adish Vaidya Spends Time With Revathi Lele on Lagnachi Bedi Sets

Marathi actor Adish Vaidya’s love story with actress Revathi Lele is well known and is much discussed. The former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant has been in a relationship with Revathi since they met on the sets of Zee Yuva TV show Zindagi Not Out a few years back. They do not shy away from flaunting their love life on social media and often post pictures together. They are known to jet off to vacations. However, their profession often requires them to spend long hours shooting and sometimes they do not find adequate time to spend with each other.

Both the actors are presently busy with their respective shows. Revathi Lele is working in the serial Lagnachi Bedi on Star Pravah while Adish Vaidya is working in the newly launched serial ‘Pushpa Impossible’ on SAB TV. It looks like even work cannot keep the two lovebirds away from each other. Adish recently paid a surprise visit on the sets of Lagnachi Bedi to spend some time with Revathi. A photo of Adish and Revathi on the sets of Lagnachi Bedi is going viral.

A few days back, Adish and Revati were seen enjoying a holiday in Udaipur. The couple shared pictures from the holiday with their social media family. The images and videos from the City of Lakes show the couple dressed in western ensemble for the photoshoot at a luxurious resort in Udaipur. Adish also posted a couple images of himself while dining by candlelight with his love in Udaipur’s lovely lakeside restaurant.

Adish and Revati, who have been together for a few years, love taking quick getaways. The pair took a vacation to Gokarna before travelling to Udaipur, and they shared several photos of their time there.

