Marathi Actor Amol Bawadekar to Play Female Character in New Marathi Serial

Actor-vocalist Amol Bawadekar has marked his presence in the film industry with films like Panghrun, Bhai - Vyakti Ki Valli 2, Hrudayantar, and a small cameo role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Bajirao Mastani. Amol’s acting prowess has been appreciated by fans and critics alike.

After attaining much fame with several versatile roles, Amol will now be seen in a completely different avatar. The actor, for the first time, will be essaying the role of a female character in the latest Sony Marathi television serial - Pratishodh - Zunj Astitvacha.

Amol announced the news himself on the photo-sharing application by dropping a short promo of the upcoming serial. “The shadow of the past will change the direction of the future! New series - Pratishodh - Zunj Astitvacha. From January 16, Monday to Saturday, 10 pm. Only on Sony Marathi…" read his caption.

The promo revealed the actor all decked up in a saree, and makeup, and looking completely unrecognizable. As per reports, Anmol will be essaying the role of a mother in the serial. The promo video further captures the actor and another woman in a jewellery shop where the duo can be seen shopping for some earrings.

However, soon, everything goes haywire as a group of sturdy goons break into the shop and presumably try to kidnap Amol forcibly. Although the other woman, who is assumed to be the daughter, tries to save her mother, she fails in her act and is left in confusion.

As soon as the video was shared by Amol on his Instagram handle, fans were quick to drop their countless reactions in the comments. “All the best dada for the unique project," wished one user. “Kammaallll !!!!" noted another. “Wowww this was amazing… all the best sir… and congratulations too," lauded the third individual.

Besides Amol Bawadekar, Pratishodh - Zunj Astitvacha also stars Payal Memane and Ruturaj Satpute in crucial roles. The Marathi-language serial will be held from Monday to Saturday at 10 PM on Star Marathi.

