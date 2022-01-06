Marathi Actor Ankush Chaudhari Tests Covid-19 Positive, Seeks Blessings From Fans

Marathi actor Ankush Chaudhari has tested positive for Covid-19 after having a mild fever for two days, he informed on Twitter and urged everyone to say safe and mask up as the virus is spreading again. Ankush has isolated himself at his house and is in touch with doctors.

The actor tweeted that his RT-PCR test has turned out positive, and he has started receiving treatment for infection.

Ankush’s tweet, originally in Marathi but translated to English, reads: “Hello, my corona test has come positive and I am undergoing treatment as per the doctor’s advice and seek your blessings right now. I will surely defeat this virus soon and will come back again with the same zeal and enthusiasm. People who came in contact are urged to get tested and be careful."

>Ankush Tweet Link:

The actor has also asked for blessings from his fans and said that he will soon return to work after defeating the virus. Furthermore, he has also requested the ones who came in his direct contact in the last 3-4 days to get tested.

As far as work is concerned, Ankush was recently seen as a host in Marathi dancing reality show Maharashtracha Best Dancer. The actor will be seen in two upcoming films Luck Down and Happy News Year in 2022.

In 2020, Ankush’s film Dhurala had entertained the Marathi audience and turned out to be a big hit at the box office. The actor has impressed one and all with superb acting on both the big and small screens.

India, meanwhile, is once again witnessing a huge surge in Covid-19 cases. The country recorded over 90,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

