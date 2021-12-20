Marathi Actor Ankush Chauhari Enjoys A Gala Time With Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestants

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi has become a favourite of the viewers and the Bigg Boss house is seeing new guests as the show is inching closer to the grand finale. All the remaining contestants are now more eager than ever to lift the trophy. The latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, on December 20, had a special guest.

Marathi star Ankush Chaudhari, who appeared as a guest in the show for the promotion of his upcoming film Luckdown along with the film’s director Santosh Manjrekar, had a fun time with the contestants and made them do a task.

Ankush Chaudhari was seen sharing the stage with host Mahesh Manjrekar. After Mahesh Manjrekar welcomed Ankush to the show, the Marathi actor was seen having fun with the contestants by teasing them with their favourite lines used in the Bigg Boss house. Then he made them play a fun game.

Ankush also asked the contestants to dance to his song “Yeh Go Yeh Main". The contestants were seen having a lot of fun while wondering who would be the next one to go out of the house this week.

Right now, only six contestants are left in the house, and there will be a mid-week eviction this week, following which the remaining five will make it to the finale. There are many favourites to win the show, including Vishal Nikam who has been giving a tough competition to others by performing well in several tasks.

This third season of Bigg Boss Marathi has entered an interesting phase. The grand finale of the show is just a week away. So every contestant is racing to secure their place in the finale. This has led to new friendships and rivalries forming inside the house, with former friends becoming rivals and foes joining hands with each other.

Vishal Nikam has become the first contestant to have got a ticket to the finale among the six remaining contestants. The viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will follow him to the finale next weekend.

Sonali Patil was the last contestant to get evicted from the house on December 20. She was nominated along with Mira Jagannath, Utkarsh Shinde and Vikas Patil. After her eviction, her fans have started criticising the makers of the show on social media for unfair elimination.

