Marathi Actor Bharat Jadhav Gets Nostalgic With 30-Year-Old Photo

Actor Bharat Jadhav has already made a name for himself due to his acting in the Marathi theatre, television and films. Jadhav remains quite active on social media and often shares photos and videos about his work. Recently, the actor shared a 30-year-old photo recalling his early days in the acting career. Sharing the old photo the actor got nostalgic about the good old days of theatre and folklore.

In the photo, Bharat Jadhav is seen travelling in a bus along with his three other actor friends. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “This photo is awesome. Maharashtra’s folklore time. About 30 years ago. In this bus, three close friends are sitting on three different window seats. All three are obsessed with Marathi drama and folk art. All three of them have realised how beautiful life can be if they meet such right people at important turning points in their lives and if they work sincerely!"

After Jadhav shared the photo, many of his fans were curious to know who the other three actors are. Those seen in the picture are actor Jayaraj Nair, Director Kedar Shinde and actor Ankush Chaudhari. All the three are good friends of Bharath Jadav and their bonding is getting stronger over the years.

Bharat Jadhav has appeared in numerous Marathi plays, serials and films. He has also played supporting roles in a number of Hindi films. Recently his play All the Best completed 8000 shows across the country in different languages.

Known as the comedy king of Marathi film industry, Bharat made a comeback after three years to films with Gyanesh Bhalekar’s Dhondi Champya in 2021. On the work front, Bharat will be next seen in an untitled project, which will feature actor Swapnil Joshi in the lead role.

