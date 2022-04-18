Marathi Actor Bhau Kadam Receives Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar National Award

Marathi actor Bhalchandra Kadam, popularly known as Bhau Kadam, has been awarded the prestigious Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar National Award for his outstanding performance in the field of Marathi art. The actor was handed the award by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at an event organised by Saga Films Foundation at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

Actor (Late) Irrfan Khan was posthumously awarded the Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar National Award for his contribution to the film industry. Irfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar accepted the award. A total of 30 achievers from different walks of life were felicitated by the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

MP from Latur Sudhakar Shringare, Rajmata Kalpanaraje Bhosale, and President of Saga Films Foundation Sagar Dhapte Patil graced the event.

“Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar National Award was given to me by the Governor for my outstanding performance in the field of Marathi art. I am thankful to everyone for that," Bhau Kadam wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him receiving the award.

Fans as well as several actors from the Marathi entertainment industry left congratulatory messages for Bhau Kadam on his Instagram post.

“Bhau, You deserve it, man. I just love you. Proud moment for all of us," wrote actor Kushal Badrike. “So proud of you bhau," commented Shreya Bugade.

“Congratulations charlie Chaplin of Maharashtra, u deserve it more than any other. Congratulate on ur huge success proud feeling," a fan wrote. “Bhau, you are our Rockstar and you will always Rock. Be Blessed," read another comment.

Bhau Kadam is considered one of the best comedy actors in Marathi. He rose to fame with his skits in the Zee Marathi standup comedy show, Fu Bai Fu. The show aired from 2010 to 2014.

Bhau has appeared in popular Marathi films like Timepass 2, Timepass, Sanngto Aika, Pune Via Bihar, Miss Match, and Balkadu. He also appeared in a key role in the 2012 hit Hindi film, Ferrari ki Sawari.

