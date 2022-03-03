Marathi Actor Chinmay Mandlekar Gets Emotional After Box Office Success of Pawankhind

Pawankhind, the Marathi historical film directed by Digpal Lanjekar, has been declared a box office success. The film hit the theatres on February 18 and it has been getting a good response.

The film is based on the life of Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande. Chinmay Mandlekar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Ajay Purkar, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Ankit Mohan, Prajakta Mali and Kshitee Jog are playing the key roles in the film.

Chinmay Mandlekar, who plays the role of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pawankhind, has shared a post stating the reason why the film was released in theatres and not on any OTT platform. Sharing a video of the audience who came out to watch Pawankhind in a theatre, Chinmay wrote an emotional message.

“In the last two years, many have asked, why Pawankhind was not released on OTT. That is the answer. Social distance must be maintained for health. But for social health, people should come together and celebrate something. You are celebrating Pawankhind, We are blessed," wrote Chinmay in caption.

The video that Chinmay shared was shot in Pune’s Rahul Cinema. In the video, the audience can be seen signing the song dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj in the film.

The film depicts the Battle of Pawankhind, a historical rearguard final stand between the Maratha Warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande and Siddi Masud of the Adilshah Sultanate on 13 July 1660 at a mountain pass near Vishalgad fort, near Kolhapur.

Baji Prabhu Deshpande had blocked the pass with a company of 300 troops for five and a half hours, ensuring a safe passage to Shivaji Maharaj, who was being pursued by a formidable Adilshahi army of ten thousand soldiers led by Siddi Jauhar. Only after hearing the cannon fires from the fort Vishalgad, as promised to Shivaji Maharaj, Baji Prabhu Deshpande breathed his last.

Digpal Lanjekar is well-known for his ambitious projects of eight films based on significant events in the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The first two films in this series were huge hits in the Marathi film industry and Pawankhind is the third movie in the series.

