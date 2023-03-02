Actor-comedian Kushal Badrike is a popular name in the Marathi entertainment industry. He came into the limelight after appearing in Zee Marathi’s popular television show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. He has a very vibrant presence on social media. He always grabs the attention of his fans with his posts. Kushal recently shared a picture of himself, where he was seen in a casual avatar. He penned an emotional note along with the photo. Kushal can be seen wearing a lemon yellow T-shirt, which he layered with a brown and white checked shirt and teamed with black denim. He was sitting on a chair and looking outside the window, with a dim light falling on his face.

Kushal’s elaborate caption read, “People are both ours and not; just as we get used to them being ours, we also get used to them not being ours. No, I miss them, but now life is not the same as before without them. By habit, we no longer say two teas, two coffees, or two ‘extras’ on pav bhaji. The sharing of ‘one by two’ is lost somewhere in the ‘bearings of maturity’. Just ‘as people fall apart, we fall back little by little with them’. But still, there is a possibility that one day everything will be fine. Being left behind, braids of possibilities! Intertwining life, You are alone!"

Advertisement

One of his fans commented, “Very touchy lines and sadly very true." Another one wrote, “Kitne relatable lines hain". “Awww heart touching," commented a third user.

Advertisement

Kushal started his career with Marathi plays like Jaago Mohan Pyare and Lali Leela. Later, he worked in hit movies including Jatra, Maza Navra Tuzi Bayko, Huppa Huiyya, and Bhaucha Dhakka. Kushal has also played a role in the web series Struggler Saala and has participated in the comedy reality show Fu Bai Fu, which aired on Zee Marathi.

Advertisement

Kushal Badrike is currently all set to appear in a lead role for the upcoming Marathi film, Baap Manus. The movie is directed by Yogesh Phulphagar and also stars Pushkar Jog, Anusha Dandekar, Shubhangi Gokhale and child artist Keya Ingle in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the story of a father and his daughter and will showcase an emotional and unbreakable bond between them. The movie is set to release on June 16 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here