Marathi Actor Deepali Syed's Latest Lip-syncing Reel is a Hit Among Fans

Marathi actor Deepali Sayyed has posted on Instagram a reel in which she is sitting in a car and joking about something. In the reel, she is lip-syncing a dialogue, which is in a male voice. Once she finishes the dialogue, a song starts and a man is seen in the back seat of the car accompanying Deepali in her antics.

Deepali has a huge fan following on social media. Her posts and videos get thousands of likes and often go viral on the internet. Her latest reel is also no different. The fans have appreciated her latest reel and flooded the comment section with their love for the actor.

Her latest reel has more than 5,000 likes. Her fans and followers have poured out their love and appreciation in the video. She is looking glowy and radiant, with open hair and a Marathi-style bindi. She is wearing a red blouse and a yellow sari.

Deepali Syed has starred in many Marathi and Hindi films, shows, commercials, and theatrical plays. Her journey in the cine industry started with the show Bandini. Following that, she also did the show Samantar. Eventually, she went on to act in the movies Welcome to Jungle, Uchala Re Uchala, and Mumbai’s Dabbawala. Her acting made a great impression on viewers in those movies.

After a while, Deepali entered the arena of politics and joined the Aam Aadmi Party. She is one of the most popular Marathi celebrities and enjoys a massive fan base.

