Marathi Actor-Director Mahesh Kothare’s Autobiography To Hit The Stands On January 11

Actress Urmila Kothare has posted a special post for her father-in-law Mahesh Kothare. The post informs fans that the actor has just penned his autobiography, which will be available in stores soon. Fans will get to delve deep into Mahesh’s life in the form of a book, aptly titled ‘Damn It and Much More’. Considered a revolutionary figure in Marathi cinema, Mahesh’s catchphrase ‘Damn It’ is popular among Marathi audiences and he is often referred to as ‘Damn It King.’

Sharing a photo of the book cover on her Instagram handle, Urmila wrote: “The year 2023 is going to start with something very special for us. Our inspiration, our strength and our only source of energy due to which our entire team’s engine runs, Shri Mahesh Kothare is finally ready to put his biography on paper after much persuasion from his team and family. And now we present to you the most sacred document of our life. Bringing – Mr Mahesh Kothare’s Autobiography “Damn It and Much More". The book will hit the stalls on January 11."

Starting his career as a child artist, Mahesh has been an influential figure in acting as well as the direction in the Maratha movie industry. He acted in well-known movies such as Raja Aur Runk, Chhota Bhai, Mere Laal and Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani. The well-known Hindi song Tu Kitni Achhi Hain from the film Raja Aur Runk features Mahesh as Master Mahesh. He also helmed Maratha cinema’s first 3D film, Zapatlela 2 in 2013. It was a sequel to 1993’s Zapatlela which, in turn, was a remake of the Hollywood horror film Child’s Play.

