Marathi Actor Dr Vilas Ujawane Faced With Financial Crisis, Friend Seeks Donations

Popular Marathi actor Dr Vilas Ujawane is recovering from a serious illness and undergoing treatment for the same. He has made a huge name for himself in the Marathi industry with his excellent acting and currently appears in the famous Marathi TV show “Char Divas Sasuche". However, the actor has been facing financial turmoil due to the treatment and needs the help of his fans to make it through. His good friend Raju Kulkarni has come forth with a financial appeal on his behalf on Facebook.

The Facebook post was shared by Raju Kulkarni and suggested that the actor has been battling two diseases during his old age. While he was battling a brain stroke and bounced back, now the actor has fallen prey to a heart attack and the post also said that the actor required major surgery as soon as possible. The post revealed that he has a weird kind of “jaundice", and it is spreading to organs of the body as well. This has caused the smaller hospitals in Kolhapur to deny his admission into the hospital.

The actor’s friend Raju said that they needed financial help as they wanted to admit Dr Vilas to a major hospital in Mumbai where the treatment might be possible. The post mentioned that this will cause a lot of expenditure and Raju urged the public to help by donating whatever amount they can into the actor’s bank account.

Raju wrote, “We can’t take the doctor’s (Vilas’) pain away but we can all help him financially, friends!"

Raju revealed that he was making the public appeal through his account only after taking permission from Dr Vilas’ wife Anjali Vahini. The post mentioned Dr Vilas’ bank account details along with some of his recent photographs.

Raju promised that he would keep the fans and close ones updated about Dr Vilas’ medical treatment and health progress through regular Facebook posts.

