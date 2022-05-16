Marathi Actor Gashmeer Mahajani Shares Cute Video Of His Son

Marathi actor Gashmeer Mahajani often remains in the limelight because of his fitness and he has a good fan following on social media. He regularly shares videos of his son on social media platforms. He recently shared another cute video of his son.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Gashmeer wrote, “Bilkul apne baap pe gaya hai. They are joking by the way, main Khadoos nahi hoon."

At the beginning of the video, Gashmeer is asking his son to dance and he also shakes his lake as both of them walk. It seems that the father son duo is inside a resort. Then his son points towards a fountain in front of them. Another lady enters the frame and she asks Gashmeer’s son to dance with her, but he refuses. Then she says that the son is like his father, not at all friendly. After this Gashmeer says he is not like that. He is very friendly. But then the woman replies that your wife has told me that he is as stubborn as you.

Gashmeer made his debut in Bollywood in 2010 with the Hindi Film Muskurake Dekh Zara. In 2015 he gained popularity with the Marathi romantic drama Carry On Maratha. This film was the directorial debut of Sanjay Londhe. The movie stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Kashmira Kulkarni in the lead roles. This was Mahajani’s Marathi debut. This movie collected around Rs 15 crore at the box office. He also worked in several movies like Deool Band, Dongri Ka Raja, Panipat, Bonus and many more.

He also worked in the popular web series Shrikant Bhashir in both the seasons.

Gashmeer will be seen in the upcoming Marathi film Sarsenapati Hambirrao. The film is based on Maratha warrior Hansaji Mohite, who was later given the title of Sarnobat Hambirrao. The film portrays his life as the Commander in Chief of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaja’s army. The film is directed by Pravin Tarde and stars Shruti Marathe, Raqesh Bapat and Amit Jadhav in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on May 27.

