Marathi Actor Gaurav Ghatnekar: Slyvester Stallone's Journey Inspires Me to Be Creatively Independent

Actor Gaurav Ghatnekar does not come from a conventional film background. No one in the actor’s family belongs to the industry. However, his parents believed in his art and enrolled him in a film school, for which Gaurav is eternally grateful. After making his entry into films and television, the actor relaised that if he wanted to make a mark he would have to create opportunities for himself. The Kay Re Rascala actor says, “I have no industry backing or background. So I realised early on that if I want to be able to do good work, I will have to create it myself. I cannot be waiting around by the phone at someone’s mercy. Thankfully, my wife (Shruti Marathe, actor) shared the same sentiment. And that’s how our production house Black Coffee came into being."

Having said this, it wasn’t easy, and of course, the finances had to be thought of. The 36 Farmhouse actor, says, “I come from a very humble background. It’s not like money was just lying there. I did work for money and even now we are only able to make ends meet and living slightly comfortably. But I did not want to wait for production to be my retirement plan. I wanted to take the plunge when I am young. And, I see myself being around for another 30-40 years. See what Slyvester Stallone did for himself. His journey inspires me to be creatively independent. He made Rocky for himself. And that’s exactly what I aim to do. Make content for myself or at least something that I would enjoy doing." On his inspiration in Bollywood, the actor says John Abraham’s business sense is influential too. “See what he did with Vicky Donor or how he continues to make films for himself. He has created a space in Hindi cinema for himself."

While his production house has done short films, ad films etc, they recently made their television debut as producers for Marathi show, Nava Gadi, Nava Rajya. The show stars Pallavi Patil and Anita Date. “I am so thankful to Zee as they trusted and believed a young production house. They liked one of our pitches and a part of it was similar to what they were thinking of too. That’s how the show went on floors and within five months we were live."

Now that he has turned producer, is there something he does to make his actors’ lives easy? “As an actor, I have been duped and made to wait for my money when I have needed it the most. So, Shruti and I have made it a point that no matter what, our money will always reach our team on time. We will never have anyone stranded for payment. Also, I will make sure humanity is not lost. I have seen how people don’t care about the people they work with. It’s just a professional connection. I want to bring back that personal touch. In sickness or good health I want to be there with my teams."

