Marathi Actor Gaurav Ghatnekar To Enter This Fan-Favourite Daily Soap Soon

Marathi actor Gaurav Ghatnekar has been a fan favourite ever since he made his debut with the daily soap Tujvin Sakhya Re. The series made him quite popular and he was considered a state-wide heartthrob with a strong female following. After that, he acted in numerous roles in many Marathi and Hindi serials as well as films. He recently took a short break from acting, however, there is some good news for his fans. Gaurav is going to make a grand entry into a popular ongoing serial with a bang.

The serial that he will appear in will be the popular Aboli. This announcement comes just a week after it was revealed that actress Reshma Tipnis, who had taken a break from Aboli, was returning to the serial. Coming to Gaurav’s character, he will be playing his lawyer Aboli in the upcoming episodes.

Advertisement

His inclusion as Aboli’s lawyer comes at a crucial juncture in the serial as Soham has just been murdered and Aboli has been falsely implicated in it. While actress Reshma Tipnis is playing the lawyer trying to prosecute Aboli, Gaurav will be playing the lawyer who fights Aboli’s case.

It will be interesting to see how Gaurav, Aboli’s lawyer, gets justice for her. Gaurav earlier played an important role in the serial Kay Ghadal Tya Raati on Zee Marathi. In Aboli, Gauri Kulkarni plays the titular character and is joined by notable actors Sachit Patil, Sharmistha Raut, Pratishka Lonkar, and Uday Tikekar. The serial airs on Marathi channel Star Pravah.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here