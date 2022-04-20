Marathi Actor Harjinder Singh To Make His Bollywood Debut With This Randeep Hooda Film

Marathi actor Harjinder Singh is all set to make his debut in films with Randeep Hooda-starrer Inspector Avinash. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he said that he met director Neeraj Pathak two years ago, who was then developing the script.

After meeting him, Neeraj said that he had a role in his mind for him. When the scripting was done the casting team called him. He auditioned and got the role. The actor said he is playing the role of a young sub-inspector in the film. He also added he has played the character in his style.

Recently, Harjinder Singh posted a picture from the sets of Inspector Avinash. In the photo, he is standing with one of his co-actors. Along with the picture he wrote, “Some relationships are special. You don’t even realise when they become special. But it feels like a bond made over the years. Our brotherhood is something like that. It will fight time and become stronger. Some moments from the sets of our upcoming Bollywood movie for all of you." He also used hashtags like tipsy, Bollywood, feature film, onset, night, night shoot, filmi, filming, actors life, mood, set life, police officer, Goa police, cop, Indian officer, Indian, fitness, love, beard man.

Advertisement

Harjinder Singh is also active on social media and has 44.8 k followers on Instagram.

Inspector Avinash is an upcoming action thriller directed by Neeraj Pathak. The film stars Randeep Huda in the lead role and Urvashi Rautela, Harjinder Singh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajniesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Priyanka Bose in the supporting roles. The movie is produced by Jio Studios and is going to release this year. The film will be released on OTT platforms.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.