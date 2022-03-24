Marathi Actor Hruta Durgule Reveals She Was Trolled For Engagement With Prateek Shah

TV actor Hruta Durgule, who is engaged to director Prateek Shah, has been having a great time. The couple regularly shares their happy pictures, but something is troubling Hruta. She revealed this trouble on the show Kitchen Kallakar.

Man Udu Udu Zhala actors Hruta and Ajinkya recently appeared on one of the recent episodes of Kitchen Kallakar and flaunted their culinary skills. During the show, host Sankarshan Karhade asked Hruta what bothers her the most about social media. Hruta revealed that she was very disappointed when people trolled her about engaging to Prateek.

The actor revealed that she has 2.3 million followers on social media, and she was quite optimistic and happy about sharing such happy news with them. The actor felt her followers were like a family and announced she was getting engaged to Prateek. Hruta also announced that Prateek was into Hindi TV and film industry.

Hruta said that the reason for trolling was her engagement to a Hindi film director. She said that she was asked why Marathi actors chose partners from Hindi backgrounds. According to some, as revealed by Hruta, this engagement took place because she wanted to work in Hindi TV shows. Some also commented about their appearances as revealed by Hruta. The actor said that it’s been quite a disappointing experience.

However, the couple appears to have left it all behind and is having quite a gala time. They both look quite adorable in this picture. Hruta expressed her feelings in the caption.

The couple happily enjoyed their first Holi together. Actor Aditi Vinayak Dravid and others wished the couple in the comment section.

On the work front, Hruta appears in Man Udu Udu Zhala. Prateek has worked as director for projects like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and others.

