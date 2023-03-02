Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar recently purchased a new car. He has now posted the video of his brand-new Mahindra car on social media. In the clip, Jaywant is joined by his daughter Swamini Wadkar. The video is now making a huge buzz on the internet. The caption of the video reads, “My new ride! Here she comes home".

Social media users have shared congratulatory messages in the comments section. One user wrote, “Great news. Have a safe ride always". Another user commented, “Congratulations Sir… For This Brand New Car". One user also wrote, “Many Many Congratulations". Jaywant boasts a huge fan following. He often shares pictures and videos on social media, and they start trending in a couple of hours. The actor, time and again, keeps updating his fans about his personal and professional life.

Jaywant Wadkar is known for films, including A Wednesday, Baby, Aamir and Sarfarosh. Some of his other projects include Jaggu Ani Juliet, Dharavi Bank, Varhadi Vajantri, Dharmaveer, and Darling. Now, the actor is all set to feature in upcoming projects such as Respect, Raanti, Jeevan Bheema Yojana, and Aakash Peltana.

His daughter Swamini Wadkar is popular in the film, Ashi Hi Aashiqui. Jaywant’s love and bonding for his daughter are evident as he keeps sharing pictures with her on his social media.

Jaywant is among the renowned names in the Marathi industry. He has acted in several superhit films so far. Every role played by him on the silver screen created a stir among the audience. He has not only made his mark in Marathi cinema, but also in Bollywood. Some of the veterans and biggies that the actor has worked with include Akshay Kumar, John Abrahim and Bipasha Basu.

Jaywant Wadkar is known for his passion for travelling. He likes to travel and explore the scenic landscapes of Maharashtra.

