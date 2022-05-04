Marathi Actor Lokesh Gupte Launches his own Production House

Critically acclaimed Marathi writer, director and actor Lokesh Gupte has ventured into a new arena in the entertainment industry. After toiling hard in the Marathi film industry for 25 years, Lokesh has launched his production house. The senior actor announced about his new journey in a recent Instagram post on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered as an auspicious day for new beginnings.

Lokesh has shared an animation video revealing the name of his production house, Manoranjan Film Company.

Sharing the video Lokesh wrote a heartwarming note narrating his journey in the entertainment industry, which began 25 years ago.

Advertisement

“The first step in professional life started when I reached Mumbai and the journey in the field of entertainment began. Everyone who met on this journey and the audience gave a lot of love. Today, after 25 years of your love, I am starting a new journey once again. Debut in the field of production. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Akshayya Tritiya, our production company is launching, ‘Manoranjan Film Company’. Continue to shower your love and blessings," wrote Lokesh.

Fans of Lokesh and his friends from the Marathi industry congratulated him for his new venture. Actors Abhijeet Khandkekar, Jitendra Joshi and Sonali Khare congratulated him in the comment section. Director Abhinay L Berde, filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, director Hemant Dhome, actress Kshitee Jog and actor Lalit Prabhakar also congratulated him.

On the work front, Lokesh is preparing to work in an untitled project. Many are thinking that this yet to be titled project could be the first venture under Manoranjan Film Company. Lokesh had shared some pictures from the shoot of this project last year. He was seen talking with his cinematographer Pushpank Gawade in these pictures. Lokesh had also shared last year about the post production of his film Runanubandh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.