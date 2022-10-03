Marathi Actor Milind Gawali Calls Neighbours His ‘Family’ in a Heartfelt Note

Milind Gawali is one of the finest actors in the Marathi entertainment industry, who has also worked in Hindi and Malayalam cinema. Besides being a talented actor, Milind is also a social media buff. In a recent Instagram post, he penned a heartfelt note for his neighbours from the Harmony Signature Towers, located in Thane.

In the extensive caption of his post, Milind revealed that he has been living in this building for the past two years now. The actor shared that he has made quite a few friends there. The Saare Tujhyachsathi star also described how he got to know his neighbours, in his Instagram post.

Milind was introduced to his neighbour Mr Prakash Rao while waiting for the lift. Upon a chance meeting, Prakash told Milind that his wife cries a lot watching Anirudh’s character. Milind plays the character of Anirudh Vinayak Deshmukh in the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. He made this character extremely popular with his commendable performance. Milind soon got to know how Prakash and his family admire his acting skills.

He then spoke about another neighbour, Gauri Kadam. The Laal Ishq actor wrote that he befriended Gauri’s parents, Mr Arun Kadam and Mrs Ujwala Kadam, after they arrived from Indonesia. Milind further shared that they have celebrated a lot of festivals together. Milind also revealed that he learnt singing because of Arun and Ujwala. The Palkhi actor ended his note by expressing that these neighbours have become a part of his family now.

Milind attached the cult Hindi song Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le with the video on Instagram.

Milind Gawali often remains in the limelight because of his role in the popular daily soap Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. In the latest promo of the show, he is seen getting infuriated by Arundhati’s decision of going to college. At the same time, other family members express their happiness about the new journey in her life.

