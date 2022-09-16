Marathi Actor Milind Gawali Pens Heartwarming Post For His Co-Star Archana Patkar

Actor Milind Gawali, who rose to fame with the popular Marathi serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, has etched a special place in the hearts of Marathi audiences with his character Anirudh. The popular television show has Milind and actress Archana Patkar in titular roles. Recalling the emotional scenes between Anirudh and his on-screen mother Kanchan Deshmukh, played by Archana, Milind has penned an emotional note for her.

Milind shared pictures and clips with his on-screen “Aai" and his on-screen father Vinayak Deshmukh aka actor Kishor Mahabole on Instagram. Referring to a particular scene from the serial where Milind’s Anirudh is left alone with only his mother by his side, the actor wrote, “Aai’s Love for her Helpless Son Aniruddha.’

“Anirudh, who was once accomplished, has become very insufferable. He constantly presents his pain. Arundhati has achieved success. She is too far gone, so he is suffering, not what everyone thinks. He is saying that this is not like Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bhaduri’s movie Abhiman," read the post.

“If he leaves his mother, that is, if he leaves Kanchan’s mother, no one else trusts him anymore, after all, Kanchan’s mother is the poor mother, she is the one who will support her child, the mother loves her children selflessly," continued Milind.

Praising Archana’s acting chops, Milind added, “Archanatai Patkar did this scene very well. She does emotional scenes really well. Before the scene starts she laughs, but once the scene starts, her eyes get watery, her eyes fill up, and there is a different sound in her voice that creates vibrations."

“By caring for the front, he confronts such that the eyes of the actors in front are filled with this scene. I looked at them and my eyes were filled with tears. Love You ArchuTai," concluded Milind in his post. He later added the details of the Aai Kuthe Kay Karte show, urging viewers to watch it on the Star Pravah Channel at 4:15 from Monday to Saturday.

